Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.56% of Bank of Hawaii worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

