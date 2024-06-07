Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 142,088 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 225.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,088 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $48,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,077 shares of company stock worth $2,594,452 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded up $4.00 on Friday, reaching $264.00. The company had a trading volume of 856,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $264.14. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

