Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 309,241 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,241 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of American Express worth $179,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

American Express stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.67. 2,170,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.96. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

