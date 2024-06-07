Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 61,468 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,468 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $229,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in KLA by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in KLA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in KLA by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.15.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC traded down $10.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $768.97. 713,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $715.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.98. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $791.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

