Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 96,156 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,156 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.67% of Domino’s Pizza worth $96,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.46.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.55. 256,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,430. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.65 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.81 and a 200 day moving average of $450.22.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

