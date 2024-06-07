Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.58. 1,049,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.13. The firm has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.