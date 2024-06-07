Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $14.95 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.22. 118,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,046. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.44. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

