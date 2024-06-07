Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $163.91 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 649,922 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 0.7% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.45% of Yum! Brands worth $163,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,367,000 after buying an additional 999,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,914,257,000 after buying an additional 678,659 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,045,000 after purchasing an additional 570,263 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 769,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,147,000 after purchasing an additional 434,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.80.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.97. 1,448,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

