Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $21.06 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,834 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,336 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $21,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. 1,775,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,206. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.