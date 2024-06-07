Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 187,196 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3,097.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,196 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.41% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $36,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 238,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $5,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.94. The company had a trading volume of 244,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,901. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.68. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $209.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.