Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,286 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.09% of Etsy worth $106,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

