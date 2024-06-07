Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,595 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $18,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 13,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.68. The stock had a trading volume of 564,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,053. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

