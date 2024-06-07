Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,488 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.27% of Bancorp worth $26,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Bancorp stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 426,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Bancorp news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,082.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,082.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $214,194 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

