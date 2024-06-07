Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stake Decreased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $2,143,388,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,772 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $61,160,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,206,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,659,000 after buying an additional 629,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after acquiring an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 56,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

