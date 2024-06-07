ERC20 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,893.92 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 167.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $258.80 million and approximately $28,893.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00011820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,138.16 or 1.00099703 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012630 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00106499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.14821912 USD and is up 70.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $14,384.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

