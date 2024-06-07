ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Trading Up 1.9%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.

