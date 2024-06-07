ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Announces Dividend of $0.08

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,547. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

