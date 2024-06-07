Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evaxion Biotech A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.24.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 606.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

