Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $650.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.27 on Friday, hitting $466.40. 977,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,370. Adobe has a 12 month low of $423.58 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

