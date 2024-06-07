Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 292 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 76,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 41,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $168.84. 5,792,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,723,102. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.75. The company has a market cap of $272.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

