Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 447 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,921,000 after buying an additional 295,954 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,596,000 after purchasing an additional 568,833 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 161,645 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 593,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

