Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 29,142 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4,687.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,896,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.05. 1,002,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,152,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average is $101.10. The company has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

