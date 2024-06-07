Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFIV stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

