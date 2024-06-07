Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,491,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 218,042 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $244.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $245.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

