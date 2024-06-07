Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

