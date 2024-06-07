Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.11 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 447,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 597.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $209.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.69 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

