Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period.

BNDX stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

