Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,078,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $3,465,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $208.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,214. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.26 and a twelve month high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

