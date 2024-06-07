Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,589 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,416,230,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGG opened at $96.90 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

