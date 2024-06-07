Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 491 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.1% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of GSK by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in GSK by 211.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.01 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

