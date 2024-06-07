Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,706 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,366,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,613 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after buying an additional 1,547,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,784 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 752.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 265,823 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 346,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 264,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $29.47 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

