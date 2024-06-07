Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,077 shares of company stock worth $2,594,452. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $260.02 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $261.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.97. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

