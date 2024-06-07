Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,965 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.