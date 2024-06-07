ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 402.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after buying an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ExlService by 407.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712,359 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ExlService by 367.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ExlService by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 291,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ExlService by 400.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,403 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,096 shares of company stock worth $3,761,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

