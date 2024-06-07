Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) COO Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 21,118 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $30,198.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,310.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 17,520 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $26,280.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 2,816 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $5,378.56.

On Friday, March 15th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 608 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,216.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,489.76.

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY opened at $1.48 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXFY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

