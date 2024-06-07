Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Ying Liu Sells 8,000 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Ying Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,985.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Expensify stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXFY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

