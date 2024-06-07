Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $655,410.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $655,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Exponent Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $95.14 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $102.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Exponent

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 866.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

