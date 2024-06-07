Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,185,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

