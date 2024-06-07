Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Up 24.2%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares rose 24.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 231,291,703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 106,054,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Up 23.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.