FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,286,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 69,897 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of FedEx worth $578,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.71. The stock had a trading volume of 158,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.63. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $221.20 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

