Fei USD Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.41 million and approximately $31,916.77 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00011792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,289.57 or 1.00059189 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012609 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00106784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94593622 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $27,561.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

