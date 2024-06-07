FibroGen’s (FGEN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $1.19 on Monday. FibroGen has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $18.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.82.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

About FibroGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

