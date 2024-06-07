First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $197.69

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $197.69 and traded as low as $195.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $198.96, with a volume of 79 shares.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.67.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.87 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement

About First National Bank Alaska

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

