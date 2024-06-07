First National Bank of Omaha Buys 2,500 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.08. 249,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,436. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $362.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.93.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.