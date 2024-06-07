First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.24 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.36.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,913. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.