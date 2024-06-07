First National Bank of Omaha Has $11 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Booking by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,166,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded down $22.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,787.75. 32,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,409. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,579.36 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,637.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,539.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

