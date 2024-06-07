First National Bank of Omaha Has $569,000 Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after buying an additional 2,225,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,656,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 489,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 247,058 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 236,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 448.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 228,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 186,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 77,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,249. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

