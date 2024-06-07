First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Linde by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $1,600,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $436.68. 365,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $209.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

