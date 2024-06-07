First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 191,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.71. 132,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,049. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $458,106. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

