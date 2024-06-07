First National Bank of Omaha Sells 13,585 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,810,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,314,348. The company has a market capitalization of $534.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,656,725 shares of company stock worth $559,670,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

